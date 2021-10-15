Man awarded life-term for killing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused of brutally killing his wife with knife.

According to details, the accused Zafar Iqbal had killed his wife Shaheen BB with a meat cleaver, chopped the body into pieces, and threw it into Nullah lei while her head was found from a garbage dump.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 500,000 to the victim family. The case was registered with the Civil lines police on March 16, 2021.