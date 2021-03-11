Man Awarded Life-term In Murder Case
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Shazia Cheema announced the verdict after evidences.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Anwar, had shot dead Zulfiqar over a dispute ofa plot in Chak 250-RB on February 09, 2018. Thikriwala police arrested the accused andsubmitted challan in the court.