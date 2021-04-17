UrduPoint.com
Man Awarded Life Term On Two Counts

Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A Sessions court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment on two counts to an accused involved in a double murder case of Sargodha Road police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 650,000 on the convict.

The court acquitted other accused involved in the case by giving them benefit of doubt.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shazia Cheema announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, Iftikhar Rasool along with his accomplices Zafar Iqbaland Qaisar shot dead his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic dispute in 2018.

More Stories From Pakistan

