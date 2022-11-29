UrduPoint.com

Man Awarded Two-time Death Sentence In Rape-cum-double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A district and sessions court on Tuesday handed down two times death penalty to a man involved in rape-cum-double murder case.

The court also imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the accused, Wajid Ali, besides giving him a two-time death sentence on charges of murder, while the convict will have to spend 25 years in prison and pay a fine of Rs 300,000 on charges of rape.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining the available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had raped a woman Naseema BB and killed her and one and half-year-old child, Gulfam, in the limits of Chontra police station.

