Man axed to death amid funeral rituals

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A man was axed to death at the funnel rituals of his grandmother by unquantified persons here Friday.

The victim, namely Mohammad Sarfaraz Vaseer, reached out to the rituals of the deceased lady in suburban village 48/K when the unidentified number of the accused approached suddenly.

They killed the person in a cold-blooded manner amid rituals performed and fled from the scene, said the sources.

The murder incident was reported to the local Fatehpur police station, and the officials rushed and shifted the body to THQ Hospital for an autopsy.

The police have registered a case before starting a formal inquiry into the heinous incident.

Apparently, it was not surfaced as a reason for the crime before the police, the sources added.