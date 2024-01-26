Man Axed To Death Amid Funeral Rituals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A man was axed to death at the funnel rituals of his grandmother by unquantified persons here Friday.
The victim, namely Mohammad Sarfaraz Vaseer, reached out to the rituals of the deceased lady in suburban village 48/K when the unidentified number of the accused approached suddenly.
They killed the person in a cold-blooded manner amid rituals performed and fled from the scene, said the sources.
The murder incident was reported to the local Fatehpur police station, and the officials rushed and shifted the body to THQ Hospital for an autopsy.
The police have registered a case before starting a formal inquiry into the heinous incident.
Apparently, it was not surfaced as a reason for the crime before the police, the sources added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five shopkeepers held over illegal gas re-filling16 minutes ago
-
KP Health Deptt sacked 12 doctors for absenteeism16 minutes ago
-
Complete strike in IIOJK on Indian Republic Day36 minutes ago
-
PO among 13 suspects held36 minutes ago
-
Rs 5bln provincial budget needed for 4-month in KP46 minutes ago
-
CPSP approves upgradation of DHQ Haripur to teaching hospital56 minutes ago
-
Two killed in firing incident56 minutes ago
-
Haripur police conduct training sessions for security personnel ahead of general elections 20241 hour ago
-
Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today, amid shutdown in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Shahera expresses condolence over demise of senior journalist1 hour ago
-
46 children died of pneumonia in three hospitals in city so far2 hours ago
-
Two dacoits held during police encounter2 hours ago