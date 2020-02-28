UrduPoint.com
Man Axed To Death By Wife In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Man axed to death by wife in Faisalabad

A young married woman axed her husband to death during a domestic fight here in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : A young married woman axed her husband to death during a domestic fight here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Naseer Ahmad, resident of chak 67-JB, mohallah Chenab Garden suspected his wife Sumaira Bibi (26) had some illicit relations.

An altercation occurred between the couple and they attacked each other with axes. The woman hit her spouse Naseer in the head which caused his on the spot death.

The police assumed custody of the body and started investigation.

