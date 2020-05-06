Man axed to death in Fatehjang in attock

A man was axed to death under mysterious circumstances in Galli Jageer village in limits of Fatehjang Police station

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A man was axed to death under mysterious circumstances in Galli Jageer village in limits of Fatehjang Police station.

According to the Police sources, said that the body of Muhammad Shafeeq was found in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in the house of Baqir Hussain Shah in village Galli Jageer.

Dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang . According to investigating Officer ASI Tahir Basheer, the murder case is attributed to honour killing . He said that four persons including a man and his two sons were booked under section 302 and 34 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC) and started further investigation.