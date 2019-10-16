Man axed to death in Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was axed to death by four persons at a bus terminal here Wednesday, sister of the slain told the police

According to the police, the sister of Jahanzeb s/o Shahmeer, resident of Sandi Jabori lodged an FIR with police stating that her brother was brutally axed to death alleged by Ghazi Frooq and three of his accomplices at bus terminal.

Police registered FIR and stared investigation. The dead body was handed over to the sister after completion of medico-legal formalities.