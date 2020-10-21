UrduPoint.com
Man Axed To Death In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:05 PM

Man axed to death in sargodha

A man was axed to death in Krana Police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A man was axed to death in Krana Police limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that 30-year-old Aleem Khokhar,resident of chak no.40 SB was sleeping outside his house on Tuesday night when unidentified persons came there and hit repeatedly with axe and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's brother Tanzeem Abbas, police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

