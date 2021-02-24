Man axed to death in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly killed here in Laksiyan police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that a farmer,Allah Bakhsh, resident of Jhalla Makhdoom, was sleeping outside his 'haweli' when unidentified man attack him with axe,killing him on the spot.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

On the report of deceased's brother,police registered case and started investigation.