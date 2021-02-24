UrduPoint.com
Man Axed To Death In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:56 PM

Man axed to death in Sargodha

A man was allegedly killed here in Laksiyan police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly killed here in Laksiyan police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that a farmer,Allah Bakhsh, resident of Jhalla Makhdoom, was sleeping outside his 'haweli' when unidentified man attack him with axe,killing him on the spot.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

On the report of deceased's brother,police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

