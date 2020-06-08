Man axed to death in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth was axed to death in Bhalwal police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was axed to death in Bhalwal police limits on Monday.

Police said that Ghulam Abbas (27), resident of Miana Gondal, was traveling to Bhalwal on a motorcycle when unidentified person axed him to death for unknown reasons near Muzafar Pulli and fled from scene.

The deceased was the only brother of five sisters.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case against unknown accused on the report of deceased father Alam Sher and started investigation.