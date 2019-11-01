UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Axed To Death Over Land Dispute In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Man axed to death over land dispute in Sargodha

A man was murdered while two other injured in an incident of land dispute in Phularwan police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A man was murdered while two other injured in an incident of land dispute in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said Zafar Iqbal s/o Garrah Khan resident of village Thabal Tehsil Bhalwal had dispute with his cousin Muhammad Anar Khan s/o Muhammad Yar over property affairs, on the day of incident the accused Anar Khan along with three sons Khizar Hayat, Ramzan and Muhammad Mukhtar have allegedly axed to death their uncle Zafar Iqbal and injured his two sons including Zaheer and Mudassar.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal; police have registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challeng ..

16 minutes ago

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

4 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

37 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fixes Nov 5 la ..

25 minutes ago

BOJ stands pat on policy, indicates more stimulus ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.