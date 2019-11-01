Man axed to death over land dispute in Sargodha

A man was murdered while two other injured in an incident of land dispute in Phularwan police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A man was murdered while two other injured in an incident of land dispute in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said Zafar Iqbal s/o Garrah Khan resident of village Thabal Tehsil Bhalwal had dispute with his cousin Muhammad Anar Khan s/o Muhammad Yar over property affairs, on the day of incident the accused Anar Khan along with three sons Khizar Hayat, Ramzan and Muhammad Mukhtar have allegedly axed to death their uncle Zafar Iqbal and injured his two sons including Zaheer and Mudassar.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal; police have registered case and started investigation.