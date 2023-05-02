UrduPoint.com

Man Axed To Death Son In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Man axed to death son in Attock

A man has axed to death his 38 years old son over domestic dispute in Dhoke Lalaham in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said. SHO Ahmed Khan Niazi while quoting the family sources of the victim has said that the victim identified as Amjad Mustafa was a patient of a psychological disorder and quarreled with family members without any reason

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man has axed to death his 38 years old son over domestic dispute in Dhoke Lalaham in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

SHO Ahmed Khan Niazi while quoting the family sources of the victim has said that the victim identified as Amjad Mustafa was a patient of a psychological disorder and quarreled with family members without any reason.

As he exchanged hot words with his father over some domestic issue, out of rage, his father took out his axe and killed him. The accused managed to flee from the scene successfully. He said that the victim's body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at THQ hospital.

He said that the heinous crime investigation unit (HIU) registered a case against the accused and launched a haunt to arrest him.

