Man Axes To Death Sister In Law Over Domestic Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A man axed to death his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the jurisdictions of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.
The police sources said that a man named Babar axed to death his sister-in-law- a mother of two over a domestic dispute and fled away.
The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
