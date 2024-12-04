Man axes to death sister in law over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A man axed to death his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the jurisdictions of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

The police sources said that a man named Babar axed to death his sister-in-law- a mother of two over a domestic dispute and fled away.

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, registered a case and launched further investigation.

