Man Axes Wife, Kids To Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:22 PM

A husband allegedly axed his wife to death and slit throats of three kids over a domestic issue in chak no 30-W , Basti Tawarian Wali in limits of Saddar Police Station here on Wednesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A husband allegedly axed his wife to death and slit throats of three kids over a domestic issue in chak no 30-W , Basti Tawarian Wali in limits of Saddar Police Station here on Wednesday.

Police sources said Umer Zamam s/o Muhammad Ramazan axed his wife Sumera Bibi(30) and slit kids named Sumera(8),Zain(5) and Shanzay(4).

On being altered, DPO Vehari Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi and SSP investigation Mian Abdul Rauf reached the spot along with heavy contingent, the police arrested the murderer, said the sources.

The accused told police during initial inquiry that he killed his wife and children in wake of daily quarrels, they concluded.

