Man Axes Wife To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A man axed his wife to death and injured his nephew over a domestic issues at Chak No. 49/15-L in Sadar Mian Channu police precincts on Sunday.
According to police sources, accused Ramzan quarreled with his wife Sukhan Bibi over some domestic issues and axed her to death with repeated blows.
The accused injured his nephew when he tried to protect the woman.
Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy while the accused was arrested.
Police sources said that relatives informed the police that the accused was not mentally fit; however, the local people denied it.
Further investigation was underway, police sources added.
