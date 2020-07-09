Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth marriage

(@fidahassanain)

Humaira came to know about fifth marriage of her husband when she went to a market where she started thrashing him.

OKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) A woman beat his husband for solemnizing fifth marriage somewhere in Okara here on Thursday.

The incident took place in a crowded market where the man’s fourth wife Humaira suddenly appeared and thrashed her husband in public. The fourth marriage was cause of thrashing.

According to the witnesses, the newly-wed bride was just 13-year old that was another violation of the law as marriage with under-age girls was not allowed under the law.

Unfortunately, every attempt to declare underage marriages punishable and raising the official adulthood age to 18 been foiled in the country.