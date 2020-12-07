Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching her in crowd

(@fidahassanain)

The people in the crowd have also beat him for touching PML-N Vice President as she returned back after addressing party workers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) A man was beaten by the guards of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for touching her during rally in Lahore, a local tv reported on Monday.

A man who is said to be supporter of the party tapped her leader Maryam Nawaz as he passed by him during huge rush in Darogha Wala area.

The guards who were following Maryam Nawaz just started beating him for touching her. The people in the crowd also slapped him.

The TV captured that scene.

Maryam Nawaz was going back after delivering speech to party workers and supporters.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz while addressing had said that Pakistan Democratic’ s (PDM) Lahore rally, which was going to be held on Dec 13 would be decisive.

Maryam Nawaz said the days of the ruling PTI government were numbered. She vowed to hold PDM gathering at every cost whether the government allowed it or not.