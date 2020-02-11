Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third marriage lodges FIR

(@fidahassanain)

Asif says he has divorced his first wife and has not been living together but he has unlawfully been beaten for a legitimate act.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) A groom received punches and slaps from his first wife in a wedding ceremony for his third marriage in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, the reports say here on Tuesday.

According to the details, Muhammad Asif, a resident of Northt Nazimabad area of Karachi, was in the middle of a wedding ceremony for his third marriage when his first wife reached there. She started abusing him, slapping him and informed the girl’s parents and relatives that he was already married twice.

At this, the relatives of the girl he had set for third marriage also started beating him and punching him.

“You deceived us—you cheap,” shouted the other family members. “You liar deserved strict punishment for what you have done,”.

The woman also tore his clothes apart and continuing beating him but he escaped from there and hid himself inside a bus standing nearby.

“This man is getting married for the third time and is about ruin the life of another woman,” she cried in front of other family members. They all searched Asif and found him lying beneath a bus and handed him over to police. The police summoned both parties but said that they had no right to keep him under detention and that the matter could only be resolved in the court. Police set him free but the relatives and members of the other family started beating him again. The locals rushed to the scene and they helped the man get rid of the family’s wrath.

Talking to the reporters, the groom said that he had divorced his first wife but he was subjected to torture and an FIR has been lodged against all those who beat him.