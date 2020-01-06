UrduPoint.com
Man Behind Protest Against Sikh Community Near Holy Cite Of Nankana Sahib Arrested

Man behind protest against Sikh Community near Holy Cite of Nankana Sahib arrested

Imran was arrested by local police for lodging protest against Sikh community near Holy Cite of Nankana Sahib.

NANKANA SAHIB: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) The main accused who led protests against Sikh community near Holy Site of Nanakana Sahib was arrested by police, the sources said here on Monday.

Imran Ali hid himself to somewhere else but police arrested him. Azhar Mashwani—the focal person of Punjab CM (Digital Media), confirmed his arrested through his twitter account. He wrote: “The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested. FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station,”.

Last week, angry protesters had gotten into a scuffle with the police over the arrest of some unidentified individuals in a case involving the marriage of a young couple.

The protesters had dispersed after negotiations with the government who assured them of justice.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the protest was staged by the family and neighbours of a young man who had married a few months ago. The protesters claimed that police had raided the man's house, arresting him and a few others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday also condemned the Nankana incident and said it was different from the state-sponsored oppression of minorities in India.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said that the Nankana incident was “against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary”.

