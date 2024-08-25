Open Menu

Man Booked After His Dog Bit Minor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Man booked after his dog bit minor

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A man was booked after his dog bit a minor at Chak 261 Alabad here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Ishfaaq alias Bagga keeps a dog and local people had requested him repeatedly to keep the dog away from kids.

However, a minor, Muhammad Nadeem, was playing in the street when the dog attacked him. The bite caused injuries to his head, face and different parts. The critically wounded kid was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed took notice of the incident and ensured the arrest of the owner of the dog. Police have registered a case following an application from the father of the minor and are investigating.

