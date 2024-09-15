Man Booked, Arrested For Harassing Polio Workers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Jamshoro district police have booked and arrested a person for allegedly speaking in a harsh and threatening tone with the polio workers at a government health dispensary in RBB colony Jamshoro.
The FIR was registered on the state's complaint by ASI Nawaz Rahujo after the health workers showed reluctance to become complainant in the case.According to the complainant, Abdul Baqi Pathan brought his children to the dispensary for a medical checkup.
He told that during that visit the polio workers tried to administer polio drops to his children but Pathan resisted and resorted to abusive and threatening language.He added that a video of the incident was also recorded and shared on social media.
