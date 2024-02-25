Open Menu

Man Booked For Assaulting,filming Widow Woman In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Attock Police booked a man on Sunday for allegedly assaulting, filming nude, and keeping in illegal confinement a widow woman in Pindigheab police station limits.

According to the police spokesman, the victim, Ambreen Akhter, a mother of four, has reported to the police that Abdul Malik, a native of Kharrapa, on the pretext of marrying her, took her to his rented house, where he kept her in illegal confinement for many days.

During her stay, he allegedly assaulted her many times and also filmed her naked.

Later, she escaped from his illegal confinement and reported the matter to the police. Police, after a medical examination that confirmed the assault, registered a case against the nominated accused under sections 342, 376 and 292-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a haunt to arrest him.

