Man Booked For De-sealing Building
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A man was booked for illegally de-sealing a building in the city on Friday.
According to official sources, an enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation had sealed a building at block no.
33 for not having a building map and approval. However, the building owner, Muhammad Ramazan, de-sealed the building on his own. The team registered a case against the accused for violating the Local Government Act and interfering with government rules.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rise in Rare Indus Dolphin number propitious, signifies thriving ecosystem: Sherry Rehman1 minute ago
-
Four held for illegal gas refilling1 minute ago
-
15 criminals arrested1 minute ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked1 minute ago
-
KP govt promoting cultural games: Fakhar Jahan2 minutes ago
-
7 criminals of two gags held2 minutes ago
-
Car lifter arrested; four vehicles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Health Department Abbottabad takes concrete measures to control dengue outbreak12 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 5001 PSVs12 minutes ago
-
Twins of endangered arabian sand gazelle born at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal reserve21 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana chairs meeting on law & order situation21 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the two Holy Mosques issues Royal order approving basic kaw for King Salman Foundation32 minutes ago