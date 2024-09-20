Open Menu

Man Booked For De-sealing Building

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Man booked for de-sealing building

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A man was booked for illegally de-sealing a building in the city on Friday.

According to official sources, an enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation had sealed a building at block no.

33 for not having a building map and approval. However, the building owner, Muhammad Ramazan, de-sealed the building on his own. The team registered a case against the accused for violating the Local Government Act and interfering with government rules.

