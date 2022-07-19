UrduPoint.com

Man Booked For De-sealing Medical Store

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A case was registered against an owner of a medical store for de-sealing the store which was sealed by the health department for selling illegal and expired medicines.

According to the official sources on Tuesday, a team led by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia had conducted a raid at Amir Medical Store in Jhawarian and seized smuggled and expired medicines.

The team sealed the medical store and sent the case to the district quality control board.

Meanwhile, the owner of medical store, Amir Shahzad, opened the store while de-sealing it.

On the recommendation of the district quality board, a case has also been registered againstthe accused under the Drug Act 27/23.

More Stories From Pakistan

