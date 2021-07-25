UrduPoint.com
Man Booked For Displaying Weapons

25th July 2021

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Phuklian police on Sunday registered a case against a man for displaying weapons.

According to police, the police arrested Azam Iqbal for violating section 144 in Shahpur area and recovered a 9mm pistol, 3 magazines and 40 bullets from his possession.

In view of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections, the government has imposedSection-144 for possessing or displaying weapons.

More Stories From Pakistan

