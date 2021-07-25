Man Booked For Displaying Weapons
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Phuklian police on Sunday registered a case against a man for displaying weapons.
According to police, the police arrested Azam Iqbal for violating section 144 in Shahpur area and recovered a 9mm pistol, 3 magazines and 40 bullets from his possession.
In view of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections, the government has imposedSection-144 for possessing or displaying weapons.