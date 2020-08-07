UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Booked For Exhibiting Weapon On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Man booked for exhibiting weapon on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police Station Kotwali arrested a man seemed to be in his teen for exhibiting weapons on social media to spread terror in society.

Accused identified as Ameer Hamza,son of Muhammad Irshad, caste Dogar, resident of Dunya Pur, district Lodhran was rounded up from Eidgah intersection Friday afternoon.

He was alleged to have uploaded pictures of brandishing weapons on social media. A pistol with large number of bullets was recovered from his possession.

He was booked with Thana Kotwali Police Station and started probe.

Related Topics

Police Station Social Media Man Lodhran From

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

9 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.