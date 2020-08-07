Man booked for exhibiting weapon on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police Station Kotwali arrested a man seemed to be in his teen for exhibiting weapons on social media to spread terror in society.

Accused identified as Ameer Hamza,son of Muhammad Irshad, caste Dogar, resident of Dunya Pur, district Lodhran was rounded up from Eidgah intersection Friday afternoon.

He was alleged to have uploaded pictures of brandishing weapons on social media. A pistol with large number of bullets was recovered from his possession.

He was booked with Thana Kotwali Police Station and started probe.