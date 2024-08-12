Man Booked For Filing Wrong Complaint
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The case was registered against citizen over filing wrong complaint at police helpline number.
According to FIR, Shahid Farooq, son of Mohammed Ashraf, caste Araein resident of mouza 169/TDA was booked under telegraph act 1885 section 29.
Official of Peer Juggi Police Station warned that anybody who would be involved in wrong practice or cheating the public institution would be trialled under the said act.
