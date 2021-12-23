Man booked for filming women at ATM in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have booked an unidentified man for harassing and filming women at an automated teller machine (ATM) in Capital after a video of him apologizing to the women went viral on social media.

The first information report (FIR), police said, was registered against the suspect on Tuesday, December 21, at the Kohsar police station of Islamabad under section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes) read with section 509 (insulting modesty or sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, a video widely circulating on Twitter had come to police's notice wherein a woman, who appeared to be recording the incident, was heard asking a man why he had been "recording our videos and harassing (us)".

At that, the man said "sorry" and fled, the FIR said.

The FIR said a close analysis of the viral video revealed that the incident had taken place in F-6 Markaz of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the video clip saved in a universal serial bus (USB) was taken in police custody as evidence in the case, the FIR stated.

"The unidentified man filmed and harassed women visiting an ATM, thereby committing an offence under section 354 read with section 509 (of the PPC)," it said.

Police source said that man has been identified and he is a government servant and legal action would be taken against him.