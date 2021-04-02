UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Booked For Harassing Woman Through SMS On Cell Phone

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:32 PM

Man booked for harassing woman through SMS on cell phone

A man was booked on charges of harassing woman by sending SMS on mobile phone in the jurisdiction of Civil Line here on Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A man was booked on charges of harassing woman by sending SMS on mobile phone in the jurisdiction of Civil Line here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Civil Lines police held a man namely Zeeshan alias Shani for his alleged involvement in harassing a woman by sending SMS on cell phone while threatened her to tack back case pending in the court.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of woman and started investigation.

SP Potohar Syed Ali congratulated police team for arresting the man adding that incidents of violence, harassment and sexual abuse against women are intolerable.

He said that strict action must be taken against such elements who were involved in heinous crime.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Threatened Man Women SMS Court

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

42 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

42 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

42 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

42 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.