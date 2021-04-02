Man booked for harassing woman through SMS on cell phone

A man was booked on charges of harassing woman by sending SMS on mobile phone in the jurisdiction of Civil Line here on Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A man was booked on charges of harassing woman by sending SMS on mobile phone in the jurisdiction of Civil Line here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Civil Lines police held a man namely Zeeshan alias Shani for his alleged involvement in harassing a woman by sending SMS on cell phone while threatened her to tack back case pending in the court.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of woman and started investigation.

SP Potohar Syed Ali congratulated police team for arresting the man adding that incidents of violence, harassment and sexual abuse against women are intolerable.

He said that strict action must be taken against such elements who were involved in heinous crime.