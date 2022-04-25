Man booked for illegal Trout fishing in River Kunhar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Kaghan Police Monday arrested a man for illegally Trout fishing in River Kunhar after the video of fishing went viral on social media.

According to the details, Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has banned the endangered species Trout fishing all over River Kunhar and other streams of the area to protect it while Musharaf Khan son of Shah Jahan resident of Siran Jariad after fishing trout uploaded the video on social media which gone viral.

Commissioner and DIG Hazara while taking the notice of the viral video sent the case to Forensic Laboratory Peshawar for analysis and after confirmation of the accused police arrested the Musharaf Khan and registered a case underThe accused along with his other fellows were fishing on large scale and were selling trout at a very high price in the market of Islamabad, Lahore and other cities during the winter season when roads were closed owing to the heavy snowfall by installing large size nets on the river Kunhar.

Chairman KDA Dr. Aimal Zaman Khan, Director General KDA Tariq Khan and local elders have thanked Commissioner Hazara and DIG for taking notice of illegal trout fishing in Manshera which was banned for the last one year.