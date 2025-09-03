Man booked for injuring two traffic wardens

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly

injuring two traffic wardens in Kot Addu on Tuesday night.

According to police, Arsalan Baryar had injured two traffic

wardens identified as Ayaz Hussain Shah and Saleem

by hitting them with a car after an altercation over the

parking issue.

Police were raiding to arrest the accused.