Man Booked For Injuring Two Traffic Wardens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly
injuring two traffic wardens in Kot Addu on Tuesday night.
According to police, Arsalan Baryar had injured two traffic
wardens identified as Ayaz Hussain Shah and Saleem
by hitting them with a car after an altercation over the
parking issue.
Police were raiding to arrest the accused.
