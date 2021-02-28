UrduPoint.com
Man Booked For Killing Maid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Man booked for killing maid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Madina Town police have booked a man over killing of a maid in his house in Khayaban Colony.

Ahmad Ali of Chak No 134-JB Chiniot had filed a complaint with the police, contending that his 11-year-old daughter Shazia was working as maid in the house of Muhammad Bilal.

He alleged that house owner tortured his daughter severely. As a result, the minor received critical injuries and was taken to Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

