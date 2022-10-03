Man booked for killing wife, remanded for 10 day jail custody

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 09:33 PM

The man who allegedly killed his wife and left her dead body in the wilderness in a village near Nooriabad industrial zone has been booked in an FIR and remanded for 10-day jail custody in Jamshoro district on Monday

According to Jamshoro police, they booked the suspect Zahid Solangi under section 302 in an FIR lodged at Nooriabad police station on the complaint of Sikandar Ali Abbassi, the slain woman Majida Abbassi's father.

The complainant claimed the couple began to squabble over petty issues some days before the incident which happened on September 26.

He stated that his daughter was taken to a village near Nooriabad on amotorbike where Solangi attacked her with an iron bar and bricks.

He added that Majida died on the spot but her husband left her body there without informing anyone about it.

He said the couple had married of their own free will 2 years ago and that they had a six months old daughter.

The Jamshoro police have also registered a separate FIR nominating ASI Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and head Moharar Zakir Hussain Gopang of Nooriabad police station for handing over Majida's dead body for burial without postmortem.

They have been charged in the FIR with the offenses of trying to hide the crime's evidence and for protecting the culprit.

