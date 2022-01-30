MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have solved a minor girl's abduction case and registered an FIR against her father for lodging false kidnapping case by concocting a fake story, SP Gulgasht division disclosed on Sunday.

Holding a press conference here, SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jehangir said that Arshad resident of New Zakariya Town put an application with the concerned police on January 28, that his 4-year old daughter Anam Arshad has been abducted by unkown outlaws. The police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the news, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, formed a special team under his (SP Gulgasht) supervision to arrest the criminals.

The SP said that using different techniques, the police recovered the minor girl from the house of Asghar Kalru situated at Nawabpur road in premises of Gulgasht police station and arrested the accused Asghar.

He said that during the investigations, the arrested criminal disclosed the complete story of the girl kidnapping case. The father of the girl had dispute with his neighbour over some issues in morning and then he decided to take revenge from his neighbour by involving them in the abduction case of his daughter.

In order to implement his idea, accused Arshad along with his fellow Abdul Aziz left his daughter at his friend Asghar Kalru's home and asked him not to disclose it to anyone. Then the accused Arshad lodged a case with the police by concocting a false story.

The SP Hassan Jehangir said that raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped accused Arshad and Abdul Aziz adding that special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals.