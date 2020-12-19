UrduPoint.com
Man Booked For Making Fake Call At Police Emergency 15

Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

Police booked a person for making fake call about dacoity incident at Police Emergency No 15, in tehsil Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Police booked a person for making fake call about dacoity incident at Police Emergency No 15, in tehsil Alipur.

According to Sadar Police station Alipur, Muhammad Shaan, resident of village Beat Nabi called at Police Emergency 15, and informed that some dacoits deprived him of motorcycle, cash and other valuables.

Police rushed to the site immediately. After investigation of the incident, police booked the caller as it was matter of financial dispute between two parties.

According to SHO Mohiuddin, the citizens should cooperate with police. They should not make fake calls as it de-focus police attention from effective patrolling and waste its precious time.



