(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Fesco task force claimed on Tuesday to have caught a man for stealing electricity.

The team under the supervision of SDO Islampura Sub-division Shahzad Tariq raided Services Colony and caught Gulfam who had installed a bogus meter at his residence.

On a report of the team, Satellite Town police station registered a case againstthe pilferer.