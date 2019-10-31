Man Booked For Selling Fake Pesticides In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:06 PM
Police Thursday booked a shopkeeper for selling fake pesticides during a raid conducted by the district agriculture department
Agriculture District Officer Dr Bushra Saddique, who conducted the raid, said she took the action after receiving a complaint that Haider Seed Store Adiala Road was selling fake products.
The agriculture officer also confirmed that the product was not original while Saddar Barooni police have registered a case against the shopkeeper.