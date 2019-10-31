Man booked for selling fake pesticides in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Police Thursday booked a shopkeeper for selling fake pesticides during a raid conducted by the district agriculture department.

Agriculture District Officer Dr Bushra Saddique, who conducted the raid, said she took the action after receiving a complaint that Haider Seed Store Adiala Road was selling fake products.

The agriculture officer also confirmed that the product was not original while Saddar Barooni police have registered a case against the shopkeeper.