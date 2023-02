NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was booked for selling petrol illegally in Ganj Mandi Hassainabad and seized the machine.

On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf, a team of CivilDefence headed by district Officer Asim Riaz Wahla raided and got registered a case againstthe owner of illegal mini petrol outlet.