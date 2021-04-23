UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Booked For Selling Petrol Illegally In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:02 PM

Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot

The district police conducted a raid here on Friday and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling loose petrol illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district police conducted a raid here on Friday and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling loose petrol illegally.

According to sources, Begowala police registered a case against Nadeem on the charge of selling loose petrol on his shop at Chak Bhada.

app/ir

Related Topics

Petrol Police

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

17 minutes ago

Over 120 wounded in east Jerusalem clashes

4 minutes ago

RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

4 minutes ago

France bars unruly Paire from Olympics

4 minutes ago

FBISE announces scholarships for Madrassa students ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.