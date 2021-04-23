Man Booked For Selling Petrol Illegally In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:02 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district police conducted a raid here on Friday and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling loose petrol illegally.
According to sources, Begowala police registered a case against Nadeem on the charge of selling loose petrol on his shop at Chak Bhada.
