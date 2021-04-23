Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot

The district police conducted a raid here on Friday and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling loose petrol illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district police conducted a raid here on Friday and registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling loose petrol illegally.

According to sources, Begowala police registered a case against Nadeem on the charge of selling loose petrol on his shop at Chak Bhada.

