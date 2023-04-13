Man booked for selling sub-standard medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A medical store owner was booked for selling substandard and counterfeit medicines in the city on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of the health department checked the storeand found that the owner, Waqar, was selling expired medicines at his store.

To which, the team got registered a case against the owner and seized drugs as well.