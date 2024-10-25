Man booked for strangling wife

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his wife by strangling her for refusing to cook food for his friends.

According to details, one Raja Muhammad Nazim allegedly killed his wife Sumaira Yasin in the suburban village 201/EB in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station seven months ago and portrayed the murder as a suicide.

The victim was the mother of two girls, who later on divulged the secret of torture to their grandmother. The victim's mother Abida Bibi, a resident of Multan, approached the authorities concerned, and the post-mortem of the deceased was carried out after exhuming her grave.

The post-mortem report confirmed that she had been strangled. The police registered a case on the complaint of the mother of the deceased and started further investigation.