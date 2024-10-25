Man Booked For Strangling Wife
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his wife by strangling her for refusing to cook food for his friends.
According to details, one Raja Muhammad Nazim allegedly killed his wife Sumaira Yasin in the suburban village 201/EB in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station seven months ago and portrayed the murder as a suicide.
The victim was the mother of two girls, who later on divulged the secret of torture to their grandmother. The victim's mother Abida Bibi, a resident of Multan, approached the authorities concerned, and the post-mortem of the deceased was carried out after exhuming her grave.
The post-mortem report confirmed that she had been strangled. The police registered a case on the complaint of the mother of the deceased and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC checkpoint in DI Khan31 seconds ago
-
571 fish farms operational in Sargodha36 seconds ago
-
Preparations for AI, technological advancement expo in full swing40 seconds ago
-
NCA organises exhibition on Kashmiris' plight52 seconds ago
-
Rs. 23.5m paid to complainants on In-charge Federal Ombudsman's office11 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Hungu, Nowshera11 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold rallies in favour of "26th Constitutional Amendment"11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered31 minutes ago
-
Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy31 minutes ago
-
KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terror attacks in DI Khan, Bannu Districts31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Hyderabad motorway, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge projects31 minutes ago