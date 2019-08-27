Man booked on road blockage in DG Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:Local police registered FIR against a man on the charge of installing tents on a busy road in the city.

Police found that Adnan s/o Muhammad Sadiq r/o Norang Abad had blocked the road for his sister's marriage for the last three days causing public hardship. FIR was registered under section 341 Pakistan Penal Code 1860 for obstructing town dwellers.