Man booked over dengue larvae presence:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) An owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources,the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop.

The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.