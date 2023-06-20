Man booked over killing daughter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :D-Type Colony police booked a man for killing his daughter on honor here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Farzana Bibi r/o Lala Zar Colony filed a complaint, contending that her daughter Amina Bibi (15) had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality and she had left the house to contract marriage about one month ago.

However, Muhammad Iftikhar, father, succeeded in search and brought her back to home where he strangled her throat and killed her on the spot.

Later, the accused buried the daughter in local graveyard.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

On his indication, the police recovered the body of victim and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.