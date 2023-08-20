Open Menu

Man, Boy Drown In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A young man and boy drowned in separate incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, 22-year-old Abid Zahoor of Chak No.623-GB jumped into the River Ravi near Garh Fateh Shah when his rivals reportedly chased him to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, he drowned.

In other incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in the Rakh Branch Canal near Rafhan Mill.

The Rescue 1122 fished out both bodies and handed them over to the area police while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

