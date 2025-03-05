Man breaks into shop, dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A man who allegedly broke into a shop on Tuesday night was found dead inside the grocery, here on Wednesday morning, rescuers said.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said, they had received a call that a shop owner, when opened his small grocery shop at Sahu Chowk near Javed Awan brick kiln at Khanewal Road, found a man lying motionless inside and a wall of the shop built with Katchi bricks was also found broken.

People present there said that the deceased man was a neighbour and might have broken into the shop. The deceased was also a drug addict, people said, according to a release issued by Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Police accompanying forensic team also reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after completing initial necessary legal work.