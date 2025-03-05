Open Menu

Man Breaks Into Shop, Dies

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Man breaks into shop, dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A man who allegedly broke into a shop on Tuesday night was found dead inside the grocery, here on Wednesday morning, rescuers said.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said, they had received a call that a shop owner, when opened his small grocery shop at Sahu Chowk near Javed Awan brick kiln at Khanewal Road, found a man lying motionless inside and a wall of the shop built with Katchi bricks was also found broken.

People present there said that the deceased man was a neighbour and might have broken into the shop. The deceased was also a drug addict, people said, according to a release issued by Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Police accompanying forensic team also reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after completing initial necessary legal work.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

10 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

40 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

41 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 hour ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan