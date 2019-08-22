Man bringing dead body of relative by PIA flight dies of cardiac arrest at airport

(@imziishan)

A PIA passenger who was bringing his relative's dead body from Karachi to Peshawar by PIA flight PK-354 died of cardiac arrest at Bacha Khan International Airport here Thursday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) A PIA passenger who was bringing his relative's dead body from Karachi to Peshawar by PIA flight PK-354 died of cardiac arrest at Bacha Khan International Airport here Thursday.

Madar Khan, resident of district Mohmand was bringing his relative's dead body from Karachi to Peshawar by PIA flight.

He suffered heart attack as soon as he alighted from plane at Bacha Khan airport. He was provided first aid at airport and later he was taken to hospital in an ambulance but he breathed his last in hospital.