FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Armed men abducted a young girl over a marriage dispute and injured her father and uncle for offering resistance in the area of Khurarianwala police station

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Atif, a resident of Chak No 74-RB, had asked for the hand of one Anam of the same locality but her father Abdul Ghafoor refused the proposal.

Atif along with his accomplices, forced his entry into the girl's house and attempted to kidnap her at gunpoint. When Abdul Ghafoor and his brother Rafiq offered resistance, the accused opened fire and injured them seriously.

The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 while the accused fled the scene along with the girl.

The police have registered a complaint against the accused and started investigation.