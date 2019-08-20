UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man, Brother Injured During Daughter's Abduction Attempt In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Man, brother injured during daughter's abduction attempt in Faisalabad

Armed men abducted a young girl over a marriage dispute and injured her father and uncle for offering resistance in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Armed men abducted a young girl over a marriage dispute and injured her father and uncle for offering resistance in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Atif, a resident of Chak No 74-RB, had asked for the hand of one Anam of the same locality but her father Abdul Ghafoor refused the proposal.

Atif along with his accomplices, forced his entry into the girl's house and attempted to kidnap her at gunpoint. When Abdul Ghafoor and his brother Rafiq offered resistance, the accused opened fire and injured them seriously.

The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 while the accused fled the scene along with the girl.

The police have registered a complaint against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Marriage Young Same Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Respected independent experts to finalise cricket ..

13 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan's former Conservation Advisor, Richar ..

16 minutes ago

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of ..

19 minutes ago

Int'l conference on ESDEV to start in COMSATS Abbo ..

2 minutes ago

US, Germany on Verge of Divorce as Two Leaders Dri ..

2 minutes ago

Strategic indices pivotal steps towards Ajman Visi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.