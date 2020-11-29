Man burns alive due to fire in house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :An old man burnt alive as fire erupted into a house at Ali Town area here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted into a room of a house at Ali Town area in which an old man burnt alive.

The victim was identified as 85 years old Muhammad Saleem s/o Ghulam Rasool.

The heirs said that the deceased was chain smokers and it might be cause of fire in the house.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled on fire and covered the body with sheet.

