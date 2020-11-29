UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Burns Alive Due To Fire In House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:20 AM

Man burns alive due to fire in house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :An old man burnt alive as fire erupted into a house at Ali Town area here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted into a room of a house at Ali Town area in which an old man burnt alive.

The victim was identified as 85 years old Muhammad Saleem s/o Ghulam Rasool.

The heirs said that the deceased was chain smokers and it might be cause of fire in the house.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled on fire and covered the body with sheet.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Fire Man Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

10 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

10 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

10 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.